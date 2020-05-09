Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dermocosmetic Products market.

Global Dermocosmetic Products Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The field of dermo-cosmetics is a branch of science that combines cosmetology and dermatology. Simply put, it refers to specialized skin care products produced in consultation with dermatologists to improve the appearance of skin and treat various skin issues. Formulated for local application, dermo-cosmetics are made to preserve the health and beauty of skin, including the scalp and hair.Dermo-cosmetics differ from regular skin care products because they work deeply into the dermis , the second layer of the epidermis. Since the molecules in dermo-cosmetic products are finer, they are better able to penetrate skin cells.

The global Dermocosmetic Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dermocosmetic Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dermocosmetic Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nykaa

Eau Thermale Avene

Bioderma Laboratore Dermatologique

Galderma

Ducray Laboratoires Dermatologiques

La Roche-Posay

Sebapharma

URIAGE

Kanebo

NUXE

Johnson & Johnson

LOreal

Procter & Gamble Co

Unilever

La prairie

AmorePacific

Shiseido

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dry Skin

Oily Skin

Combination Skin

Sensitive Skin

Segment by Application

Toner

Lotion

Cream

Enssence

Others

