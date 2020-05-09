Global Dermocosmetic Products Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dermocosmetic Products market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
The field of dermo-cosmetics is a branch of science that combines cosmetology and dermatology. Simply put, it refers to specialized skin care products produced in consultation with dermatologists to improve the appearance of skin and treat various skin issues. Formulated for local application, dermo-cosmetics are made to preserve the health and beauty of skin, including the scalp and hair.Dermo-cosmetics differ from regular skin care products because they work deeply into the dermis , the second layer of the epidermis. Since the molecules in dermo-cosmetic products are finer, they are better able to penetrate skin cells.
The global Dermocosmetic Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Dermocosmetic Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dermocosmetic Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nykaa
Eau Thermale Avene
Bioderma Laboratore Dermatologique
Galderma
Ducray Laboratoires Dermatologiques
La Roche-Posay
Sebapharma
URIAGE
Kanebo
NUXE
Johnson & Johnson
LOreal
Procter & Gamble Co
Unilever
La prairie
AmorePacific
Shiseido
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Dry Skin
Oily Skin
Combination Skin
Sensitive Skin
Segment by Application
Toner
Lotion
Cream
Enssence
Others
