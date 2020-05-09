Global Distillers grains Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Distillers grains market.

The distillers grains market, based on type, has been segmented into DDGS, DDG, WDG, and others. The market for DDGS is estimated to dominate in 2018 and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several properties of DDGS such as high protein content, energy, and highly digestible phosphorus content, which are responsible for its growing use as a partial replacement for some more expensive traditional animal feed such as corn and soybean meal.

The market is driven by the growing use of distillers grains as a favorable alternative to traditional feedstock and growth of the organized livestock sector.

This report focuses on Distillers grains volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Distillers grains market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ADM

Valero

Husky Energy

Green Plains Inc.

Bunge Limited

Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Cropenergies AG

Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O Lakes)

Flint Hills Resources

Poet, LLC

Didion Milling Inc.

Greenfield Global

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Corn

Wheat

Others (Sorghum, rice, barley, and rye)

Segment by Application

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

Others (Equine and aquaculture)

