Global Electronics Conformal Coating Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The leading conformal coating materials of the conformal coating material market are acrylic followed by silicone. The leading position of the acrylic conformal coating material can be attributed to the fact that among all the materials it is the easiest to re-work on the acrylic material. Besides this, acrylic material is also easy to apply, has low cost, takes less time to cure, and provides good resistance from chemical, moisture, and abrasion.

The growth of this market is being propelled by the increasing usage of electronic components in the end products by OEMs, as well as ability of this coating to help manufacturers to provide end products with higher level of reliability.

The global Electronics Conformal Coating market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronics Conformal Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronics Conformal Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chase

Nordson

Precision Valve & Automation

Dow Corning

Electrolube

Shin-ETSU Chemical

Henkel

Dymax

Chemtronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Curing System

Coating & Dispensing System

Inspection System

Others

Segment by Application

Brush Coating

Dipping

Spray Coating

Selective Coating

Vapor Deposition

