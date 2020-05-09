Global Fermented Dairy Ingredients Market Significantly Hit by Lack of Consumer Demand; Scenario Post COVID-19 Crisis Likely to Remain Gloom

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Fermented Dairy Ingredients market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Fermented Dairy Ingredients market.

The report on the global Fermented Dairy Ingredients market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Fermented Dairy Ingredients market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Fermented Dairy Ingredients market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Fermented Dairy Ingredients market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Fermented Dairy Ingredients market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Fermented Dairy Ingredients market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Fermented Dairy Ingredients Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Fermented Dairy Ingredients market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Fermented Dairy Ingredients market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

Growing demand for frozen and freeze dried starter dairy cultures from the global market for dairy ingredients is expected to result in increased investments in dairy products such as yogurt as well as fresh and fermented cheese. This has resulted in increasing focus of leading players in the global fermented dairy ingredients market to expand their culture manufacturing capacity. Also, competition in the sweeteners space has been witnessing a steady increase in the recent past. Stevia is a sweetener and sugar substitute obtained from the plant leaves of stevia rebaudiana and manufacturers are increasingly using this as an alternative to sugar for application in the food and beverage sector. The increasing demand for sweeteners is creating a positive impact on the overall fermented dairy ingredients market.

Increasing consumption of drinkable yogurt especially among young consumers is a primary driving factor for revenue growth of fermented dairy ingredients. Dairy ingredients add additional nutritional value and flavour to fermented products including drinkable yogurts. Drinkable yogurts have always remained popular in regions such as Central & Eastern Europe and Latin America; however, in recent years several new product launches across China, Brazil and the U.S. have resulted in increasing demand for the respective product category in the market in Asia as well.

The yogurt product type segment is anticipated to receive maximum revenue returns. Consumption of dairy products is increasing globally and consumer preferences are changing from ice-creams to yogurt and speciality cheese. For instance, as per Farm Credit Canada reports, Canada witnessed stagnant consumption of dairy products between 2005 and 2014. However, dairy products such as yogurt and cheese witnessed high growth during the said period with an increase of 34.2% and 6.4% respectively. The yogurt product type segment is anticipated to gain more than 100 BPS by 2027 when compared to 2017 owing to factors such as growing demand for milk and milk products, which includes fermented dairy products. Also, per capita spending on dairy products is expected to drive the market growth of fermented diary beverages over the forecast period. The yogurt segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% among the other product type segments. In terms of attractiveness index, the cheese product type segment is expected to be the most attractive market for fermented dairy ingredients exhibiting a market attractiveness index of 1.4 over the forecast period. The flavoured milk segment followed by the yogurt segment is expected to be the second and third lucrative market respectively in the global fermented dairy ingredients market with market attractiveness index of 0.9 and 0.6 recorded during the forecast period.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Fermented Dairy Ingredients market: