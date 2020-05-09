Global Performance Polyolefins Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Performance Polyolefins market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Performance Polyolefins Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Performance Polyolefins market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Performance Polyolefins market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Performance Polyolefins market.”

Polyolefin used for flexible packaging provides convenience and durability, which is preferred by consumers. Consumer, retail, and technology trends have contributed towards a gradual shift from rigid packaging to flexible packaging in the recent years. Busier lifestyles due to increase in urbanization have led consumers to choose convenient and portable food products with easy-to-open packaging, which produces less waste. In addition, growing demand for miniature packages for consumer products that are light in weight and convenient for travel purposes has shifted the consumer preference from rigid packaging to flexible packaging. This shift in preferences has increased the consumption of flexible packaging, which, in turn, is driving the demand for polyolefin.

The global Performance Polyolefins market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Performance Polyolefins volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Performance Polyolefins market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ExxonMobil Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Dow Chemical

Borealis AG

Arkema

LyondellBasell

SABIC

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LDPE

LLDPE

HDPE

Others

Segment by Application

Film & Sheet

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Others

