Global Riot Control System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Riot control refers to the measures used by police, military, or other security forces to control, disperse, and arrest people who are involved in a riot, demonstration, or protest.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit highest growth rate in the riot control system market, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR as several countries in the region, such as India, China, Australia, South Korea, and Australia are now focusing on producing less lethal weapons for military and law enforcement applications, such as border control, riot control, and for de-escalation in one-on-one conflicts.

The global Riot Control System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Riot Control System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Riot Control System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAE Systems

Taser International

Lrad

Raytheon

Combined Systems

Nonlethal Technologies

Lamperd Less Lethal

The Safariland Group

Amtec Less Lethal Systems

Eagle Industries

Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

Armament Systems & Procedures

Dae-Kwang Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Defensive Weapons

Offensive Weapons

Segment by Application

Law Enforcement

Military

