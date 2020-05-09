Global Smart Labels Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Labels Market market.

Global Smart Labels Market: Overview

A smart label is an item identification slip used to track information about a product through smart devices. Smart labels carry various crucial information such as manufacturer details, date of manufacturing, products details, pricing details, ingredient details, and others.

Global Smart Labels Market: Dynamics

Smart label is widely used in industries such as logistics and transportation to gain high level of productivity and accuracy in delivery. Similarly, use of smart labels in retail industry aids in enhancing inventory management and product information which in turn results into advanced data warehouse management. Moreover, rising demand for safety measures against theft, loss, counterfeiting, and shoplifting across the globe is expected to register significant adoption of smart labels in various industry verticals. Aforementioned are major factors expected to boost growth of the global smart labels market in the coming 10 years. In addition, increasing adoption of smart labels in the retail industry for optimization and to reduce labor cost by reducing number of handheld scanners is another factor expected to support growth of the target market.

Smart labels are reliable and offers easy real-time tracking solutions coupled with reduced tracking time and human intervention. In addition, smart label is currently a single product that can be used instead of multiple existing technologies to offer automatic identification of various products, brands, items, and many more in various industries across the globe. These factors are expected to support growth of the global smart labels market in the near future.

Furthermore, increasing demand for smart label in logistics, increasing technological advancements in printed electronics, and rising emergence of technologies such as electronic shelf labels, dynamic display labels, and others is expected to create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

However, high cost associated with smart labels integration and high complexity associated among device interoperability and technologies are major factors expected to restraint growth of the global market to a certain extend.

Global Smart Labels Market: Segment Analysis

In the technology segmentation, the radio frequency identification (RFID) labels segment is expected to account prominent revenue share in the global market, owing to high installation of RFID tags and readers in various industries across the globe.

Global Smart Labels Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global smart labels market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions the market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR in the global market, owing to high demand for smart solutions and increasing adoption of smart labels in various sectors such as healthcare, retail, and manufacturing in emerging countries in the region. Whereas, defeating counterfeiting operations by installing smart labels and increasing utilization of digital technology and smart devices are major factors expected to register significant revenue growth in the North America market followed by market in Europe.

Global Smart Labels Market Segmentation:

Segmentation, by Technology:

Sensing Labels

Electronic Shelf Labels

Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Labels

Segmentation, by End-Use Industry:

Retail

Logistics

Healthcare

Automotive

Manufacturing

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

Others (Aerospace, Construction, Postal Services, etc.)

