Global Smart Materials Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Smart Materials Market: Overview

Smart materials can sense and respond to wide range stimuli, such as electric and magnetic fields, temperature, pressure, mechanical stress, hydrostatic pressure, nuclear radiation, and pH change. Piezoelectric, magneto-rheostatic, electro-rheostatic, and other shape memory alloys are the most widely used smart materials.

Global Smart Materials Market: Dynamics

Rising technological advancements and increasing adoption of developed materials such as polymers, metal, and glass across various industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, increasing investment for research and development activities in order to develop innovation in smart materials is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, rising initiative by various government and non-government organizations towards increasing awareness and fuel uptake of smart materials. For instance, Centexbel launched a new TIS action along with Sirris to educate companies about the various applications of smart materials that are available commercially.

Moreover, increasing demand for consumer electronics and availability of wide range of applications for smart sensors are some other factors expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Additionally, introduction of internet of things (IoT) and the rising demand for connected devices is another factor propel growth of the global market.

However, high manufacturing cost and increasing investment cost for research and development are some factors restraining growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing demand for smart packaging in consumer goods, this trend is expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Technological advancements and innovative product launches by manufacturers are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Smart Materials Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the piezoelectric materials segment is expected to dominate in the global market owing to rising adoption of piezoelectric materials in households and automotive applications.

Global Smart Materials Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for smart materials across various industries such as information technology (IT), electrical & electronics, construction, and healthcare in countries in this region. In addition, increasing presence of number of market players across various countries such as US and Canada is another factor expected to support growth of the target market in this region.

The market in Europe is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period over the forecast period, owing to increasing automobile and electronics industries as well as energy sector in countries in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth in the global market, owing to growing electronics industry and improved standard of living across countries such as China and India.

Global Smart Materials Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Piezoelectric materials

Electro-rheostatic

Magneto-rheostatic

Shape memory materials

Smart fluids

Smart hydrogels

Electrochromic materials

Segmentation by application:

Actuators & motors

Sensors

Transducers

Structural materials

Segmentation by end user:

Industrial

Defense

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer electronic

Healthcare

