Global Snack Pellet Equipment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global snack pellet equipment market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, form, and region.

Global Snack Pellet Equipment Market: Overview

Snack pellets are intermediary non-expanded products and available in various textures, colors, shapes, and tastes. These semi-finished food products further sold and supplied to snack manufacturers who later on made some additional process on it by using various methods such as hot air baking or frying and converted into finished snacks. Snack pellets are available in a range of ingredients such as potatoes, cereals, grains, or vegetable powders. Snack pellet equipment is a set of machinery that is used for manufacturing the snack pellets.

Global Snack Pellet Equipment Market: Dynamics

Snack pellet equipment manufactures in bulk quantity and in a hygienic way. This is one of the major factor expected to drive the global market growth. Moreover, increasing consumption of ready-to-eat snack product and rise in health consciousness among people are some major factors projected to drive growth of the global market. Furthermore, the growing base of working population, busy lifestyle and inclination towards on-the-go food consumption are some major factors expected to support the revenue growth of the target market. Also, increasing technological advancements in the equipment in terms of productivity and cost efficiency is a factor projected to propel the global market growth during the forecast period.

The key trend observed in the global market is increasing acceptance of new variants of snack pellets among consumers. In addition, snack manufacturers across the globe mostly prefer pellets, owing to their attributes such as extended shelf life and high-density characteristics, hassle-free nature, and convenience for storage and transportation. These are some of the key factors anticipated to fuel demand for snack pellet equipment.

However, the high investment cost of equipment and installation & maintenance cost are some key factors projected to hamper growth of the global market.

Global Snack Pellet Equipment Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the product type segments, the potato-based segment is anticipated to register substantial growth, owing to the easy availability of the potatoes and growing preference for potato-based savory snacks such as chips and fries.

Among the form segments, the die-faced segment is projected to account for significant shares in the global market.

Global Snack Pellet Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

Increasing demand for snack food among young population is a major factor expected to support the revenue growth in the Asia Pacific. In addition, the strong presence of food products manufacturing units is another factor projected to augment the target market growth. Markets in Europe and North America are projected to register significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to increasing working population and high consumption of the ready-to-eat snack food products along with high disposable income.

Global Snack Pellet Equipment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Potato-Based

Corn-Based

Rice-Based

Tapioca-Based

Multigrain-Based

Segmentation by Form:

2D

Tridimensional

Die-Faced

