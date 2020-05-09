Global Social Media Analytics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Social Media Analytics Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Social Media Analytics Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global social media analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region.

Global Social Media Analytics Market: Overview

Social media analytics is a software with processes that collects data from social media websites or applications. The analytics software then analyzes the data gathered using social media analytics tools. The outcome from these tools help in making strategic business decisions. Social media analytics is commonly used to mine customer sentiment to provides positive impact on marketing and customer service activities.

Global Social Media Analytics Market: Dynamics

Increasing focus to gain intelligent marketing and competitive business insights by various organizations across the globe is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Growing need to enhance the customer experience through social media measurements is another factor expected to support growth of the target market owing to its ability to provide brand positioning assessment, competitive research, campaign planning and measurement, performance benchmarking, industry and product trend discovery, and many more.

However, complex analytical workflow and associated with managing the increasing unstructured data within a single solution are major factors that could hamper growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Rising cloud adoption trends and high adoption rate of social media analytics solutions among small and medium scale enterprises are revenue growth opportunities for players operating in the global market. This in turn is expected to support growth of the target market in the coming 10 years.

Global Social Media Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

Social media analytics software offers benefits such as understand targeted audience, increase engagement and responsiveness, measure and improve brand awareness, and discover new trends

Global Social Media Analytics Market: Region Analysis

Increasing urbanization and digitalization in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China is a major factor expected to boost growth of the target market in this region. Increasing number of small and medium scale enterprises is supporting the adoption of social media analytics owing to their need to increase customer base and awareness for their product offerings.

Market in North America is expected to contribute highest revenue share in the target market, owing to favorable government and availability of scalable infrastructure. The market in Europe is expected to boost growth of social media analytics owing to increasing need to derive customer engagement metrics for growth of the organizations. Whereas, increasing awareness regarding benefits such as improved business productivity offered by the key vendors in Latin America is a factor to support growth of the target market in this region.

Global Social Media Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Software

Services

Segmentation by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Food & Beverages

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Information Technology and Telecommunications

Others (Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Travel and Hospitality, Energy and Utilities, Commercial, etc.)

