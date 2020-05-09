Global Social Media Management Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Social Media Management Market market.

Global Social Media Management Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global social media management market report has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, application, vertical, and region.

Global Social Media Management Market: Overview

Social media management is offered in form of software and services. This management software or solution creates, schedules, analyzes, and engages digital content posted on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and many others.

Global Social Media Management Market: Dynamics

Social media plays an important role in marketing business or products. Daily number of social media engagement activities are rising making it a great deal for users that have business accounts or marketing accounts on social media networking sites to adopt various management tools. By using social media management tools users can get relevant information in order to improve their business or marketing strategy. This in turn is expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of social media monitoring and visualizations solutions that displays user-generated content of all social media platforms is another factor to boost growth of the global market.

Social media networking sites are also used for crowdsourcing and as the social media management software or tools provides crowdsourcing features, it is expected to be one of the major factor to drive growth of the target market in the near future.

Increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology with social media platforms to personalize advertising and get data insights of current market trends is among some of the major factor expected to fuel growth of the potential market.

However, stringent constraints associated with regulatory and compliance of social media management solutions is a factor that could restraint the growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Social Media Management Market: Segment Analysis

Among the component segments, the solution segment is expected to dominate in the global market. This is primarily attributed to various models offered such as social media marketing, social media listening, monitoring, and analytics, social media asset and content management, and social media risk and compliance management.

Among the application segments, the competitive intelligence segment is expected to anticipate highest revenue growth in the global market over the forecast period. This is attributed to growing need to gain competitive edge in the marketing strategy and to attract large consumer base.

Among the industry vertical segments, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to account for highest revenue share in the target market. As the BFSI industry vertical need to improve end-user service offerings and growth of FinTech is expected to contribute positive impact on this industry vertical.

Global Social Media Management Market: Regional Analysis

The social media management market in North America is expected to dominate in terms of revenue share in the global market. Increasing number of social media daily active users and high adoption of social media application platforms by individuals in countries such as US and Canada is expected to boost growth of the target market in the North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significant revenue growth in the global market. Increasing penetration of SMEs in developing countries such as China and India and growing need to increase potential customer base in this region are factors expected to support growth of the social media management software, tools, services, and solutions in the Asia Pacific countries.

Global Social Media Management Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Solutions

Services

Segmentation by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Scale Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Segmentation by Application:

Competitive Intelligence

Sales and Marketing Management

Customer Experience Management

Risk Management and Fraud Detection

Others

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and Ecommerce

Media and Entertainment

Government and Public Sector

Food & Beverage

Telecom and IT

Others (Automotive, Electronics, Travel and Hospitality, etc.)

