Global Voice Biometrics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Voice Biometrics market.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Voice Biometrics market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Voice Biometrics market.”

Voice biometrics is utilized for voice recognition through analysis of an individuals pitch, speech, voice and tone. In terms of security, it has a great advantage over passwords, as a password can be easily tracked or hacked; voice of an individual is as distinctive and unique as a fingerprint.

a voice is recognized in two patterns, namely text-dependent and text-independent. Gaining popularity among various sectors such as the entertainment industry, cloud computing, social networking, and building security is one of the major factors responsible to drive the growth of the voice biometrics market. Furthermore, huge demand for high-level security in the financial sector and increasing public awareness are also expected to provide growth to the market. A major factor restricting the growth of the market are issues related to privacy and high cost.

The global Voice Biometrics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Voice Biometrics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Voice Biometrics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Segment by Application

Automotive

Banking and Financial Service

Government Agency

Healthcare Industry

Mobile devices

