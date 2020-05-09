Gluten-Free Pasta Market expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.6% in the forecast period of 2016-2026.

Over the past few years, there has been a significant rise in the number of the consumer having an intolerance to a variety of food products such as wheat, dairy products, meat, as well as gluten. This intolerance has offered immense opportunities for the suppliers of various free-from foods to gain higher revenues and share in the global market. Consumers with food intolerance are very conscious of their food intake and this is expected to boost the demand for gluten-free pasta among consumer globally.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of celriac disease is rising globally. Thus, the demand for gluten-free foods is expected to witness extensive growth in the near future, on account of factors such as the promotion of health and wellness, increase in demand from millennials, progress in marketing activities, rise in awareness about celiac disease, and other gluten allergies. Various key food product manufacturers are strategically coming up with free-from food products to serve the requirement of food intolerant consumers. Gluten-free pasta is one of these products, and according to BlueWeave Consulting, the global market of Gluten-Free Pasta is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2016-2026.

Brown Rice Pasta is made from the ground-up rather than wheat. Brown Rice Pasta is a popular choice amongst the gluten-free consumers, and even popular with parents that have young children as this whole-grain choice has an unusually mild flavor and can unaffected by much more cooking before it gets mushy. Brown rice Pasta is dominating the market, and Brown rice pasta has higher value gluten free-Pasta Market Share. Compared to various types of pasta, brown rice pasta is a good source of fiber, vitamin, minerals, and other beneficial compounds. Brown rice pasta’s consumption is found to help improve or prevent several health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. It has resulted in increasing the demand from consumers suffering from celiac diseases as well as people adopting a healthy lifestyle. In the past couple of years, the global organic food and beverage market has been undergoing substantial growth as a result of the rising demand for various natural products.

Awareness among people regarding their health is the significant trend currently driving market growth. The rising cost of medication and rapid westernization is pushing consumers to become health conscious. Many individuals around the world have started consuming gluten-free products owing to maintain better health. Rising concerns over celiac disease has emerged as another critical factor driving the growth of the gluten-free pasta market in the coming years. Celiac disease is an auto-immune disorder in which the parts of the small intestine are either damaged or destroyed due to reaction from gluten ingestion.

High Price of Gluten-Free Pasta is one of the biggest challenges being faced by Food & Beverages organizations currently. Manufacturers are continuously trying to bring the prices down to cater to the mass market

Gluten-Free Pasta Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the Gluten Free-Pasta are focusing on explaining their portfolio of Service and product in Gluten Free Pasta Market. Such as Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. P.I. , Bionaturae, LLC, Doves Farm Foods Ltd., Dr. Schr AG/SPA (Dr. Schr), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Hain Celestial), Jovial Foods, Inc., Ebro Foods, SASASA Group (Ebro), Quinoa Corporation, RP’sRP’sRP’s Pasta Company, The Kraft Heinz Company (Heinz), Bionaturae LLC, General Mills, Inc., Hero AG, Kellogg Company, SIMILAE, and other prominent players.

