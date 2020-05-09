Growth of Cloud Service Brokerage Market Plunges amid Significant Decline in Consumer Confidence due to COVID-19 Crisis
The global Cloud Service Brokerage market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Cloud Service Brokerage market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Cloud Service Brokerage market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Cloud Service Brokerage market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Cloud Service Brokerage market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:
Major business strategies adopted by key players, their SWOT analysis, and competition matrix have also been identified in the research report. The key market players profiled in this study include CapGemini S.A., Jamcracker, Inc., ComputeNext Inc., Accenture plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Nephos Technologies Ltd, NEC Corporation, Green Cloud Technologies, LLC, Appirio, Inc., Blue Wolf Group LLC, Dell Inc. and Cloud Sherpas, Inc.
Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market
By Enterprise Size
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large enterprises
By Service
- Cloud Service Aggregation
- Cloud Service Integration
- Cloud Service Customization
By Solution
- Technology Enablement
- Service
- By Enabler
- By Provider
By End-use Industry
By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Cloud Service Brokerage market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Cloud Service Brokerage market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Cloud Service Brokerage Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Cloud Service Brokerage market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Cloud Service Brokerage market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
