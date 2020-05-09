Measuring the Impact: Demand for Specialty Fats and Oils Product Augmented by Global Outbreak of COVID-114

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Specialty Fats and Oils market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Specialty Fats and Oils market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global Solid, Semi Solid and liquid market based on their 2017 revenues. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors like market positioning, product offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2015 to 2017. The major players profiled in the global Solid, Semi Solid and liquid market include Cargill Incorporated, IFFCO, Willmar International Limited, United Foods Company and The Savola Group.

The global specialty fats and oils market is segmented as below:

Global specialty fats and oils Market

By Product Type

Specialty Oils Corn Oil Sun Flower Oil Blend Oil Soyabean Oil Palm Oil Cottonseed Oil Coconut Oil Rapeseed Oil Others (Peanut oil, olive oil etc)

Specialty Fats Cocoa Butter Substitute Cocoa Butter equivalent Cocoa Butter Replacers Synthetic Cocoa Butter Fat Human Milk Butter Substitute Butter Oil Substitute Spray Oil Dairy Fat Replacers Others (Sal, Mango Kernal Butter,Kokam Butter Etc)



By Application

Chocolate and Confectionary

Bakery

Processed Food

Dairy

Cosmetics

Baby Food

Others

By Form

Solid

Semi Solid

Liquid

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

