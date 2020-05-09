Plastic Packaging Rectifier Diode Production Declines, However Covid-19 Pandemic May Bring Back Demand in Long Term
A recent market study on the global Plastic Packaging Rectifier Diode market reveals that the global Plastic Packaging Rectifier Diode market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Plastic Packaging Rectifier Diode market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Plastic Packaging Rectifier Diode market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Vishay
ON Semiconductor
NXP
ROHM
Diodes Incorporated
Bourns
Renesas Electronics
Fairchild
Panasonic
Toshiba
Microsemi
ANOVA
Yangjie Technology
Kexin
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
PN Diode
Schottky Barrier Diode
Fast Recovery Diode
Other
Segment by Application
Consumer Electric & Telecommunications
Industrial
Automotive Electrics
Other
