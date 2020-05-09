Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Location-Based Services Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced 2018 – 2028

“

In 2018, the market size of Location-Based Services Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Location-Based Services market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Location-Based Services market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Location-Based Services market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

This study presents the Location-Based Services Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Location-Based Services history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Location-Based Services market, the following companies are covered:

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global location-based services market are Google Inc.; Apple Inc.; Micello Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Microsoft Corporation; Zebra Technologies; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Ericsson; CommScope; IndoorAtlas Ltd. and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Global Location-Based Services Market: Regional Overview

Among the regional markets, North America is expected to be a large market for location-based services due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various location-based service providers in the region. The demand for location-based services in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of mobile devices and developments in digital technologies in countries such as Japan, Germany, China, the U.K. and India.

The location-based services markets in Latin America and the MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets in these regions.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Location Based Services Market Segments

Global Location Based Services Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Location Based Services Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Location Based Services Market

Global Location Based Services Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Location Based Services Market

Location Based Services Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Location Based Services Market

Global Location Based Services Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Location Based Services Market includes

North America Location Based Services Market US Canada

Latin America Location Based Services Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Location Based Services Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Location Based Services Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Location Based Services Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Location Based Services Market

China Location Based Services Market

Middle East and Africa Location Based Services Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Location-Based Services product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Location-Based Services , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Location-Based Services in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Location-Based Services competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Location-Based Services breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Location-Based Services market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Location-Based Services sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

“