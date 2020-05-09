Powder Coatings Market to be Moderately Disrupted by Covid-19 Outbreak, Owing to Abc Issues
Assessment of the Global Powder Coatings Market
Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) recently published a report which provides a deep understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Powder Coatings market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Powder Coatings market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players in the Powder Coatings market are discussed in detail.
Regional Outlook
The team of analysts at MRRSE, track the major developments within the Powder Coatings sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.
Competitive Outlook
This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Powder Coatings market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.
competition landscape of the powder coatings market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, coating method, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market Value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global powder coatings market by segmenting it in terms of type, coating method, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for powder coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type, coating method, and application segments of the market in every region.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global powder coatings market. The market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the global market are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
The report provides value (in terms of value and volume) of the global powder coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, coating method, application, and regional segments. The market value and forecast for each type, coating method, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.
Global Powder Coatings Market, by Type
- Thermoset
- Epoxy
- Polyester
- Epoxy Polyester Hybrid
- Acrylic
- Others ( includes Silicones and Urethanes)
- Thermoplastics
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Nylon
- Polyolefin
- Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
Global Powder Coatings Market, by Coating Method
- Electrostatic Spray
- Fluidized Bed
Global Powder Coatings Market, by Application
- General Metals
- Metal Furniture
- Agriculture, Construction, and Earthmoving Equipment (ACE)
- Automotive
- Architectural
- Appliances
- Others( includes Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), Plastic, and Glass)
Global Powder Coatings Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments
- Analysis of various processes and technologies wherein powder coatings are used
- Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the powder coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels
- Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global powder coatings market between 2018 and 2026
- Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition level
- Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market
Critical Market Information Enclosed in the Report:
- Current and future prospects of the Powder Coatings market in different regions
- Product portfolio analysis of leading players in the Powder Coatings market
- Market share comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Powder Coatings market
- Competition landscape analysis
- Major trends expected to influence the growth of the Powder Coatings market
Doubts Related to the Powder Coatings Market Catered to in the Report:
- What is the estimated value of the Powder Coatings market in 2029?
- Why are market players inclined towards expanding their presence in region 2?
- How have technological advancements impacted the growth of the Powder Coatings market?
- Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Powder Coatings market?
- How are market players aligning their operations to fulfill the swelling demand for the Powder Coatings in region 3?
