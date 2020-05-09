Smart Education and Learning Product Witness (es) Dampening Sales as ABC End-use Industry Suffers Massive Blow Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Smart Education and Learning market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Smart Education and Learning market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.
The report on the global Smart Education and Learning market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Smart Education and Learning market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Smart Education and Learning market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Smart Education and Learning market are analyzed in the report.
The study reveals that the global Smart Education and Learning market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Smart Education and Learning market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.
Market: Segmentation
Based on delivery model, the report segments the ASEAN smart education and learning market into classroom-based, desktop/mobile-based and simulation based. Majority of the countries in the ASEAN region have a high rate of smartphone penetration. This has led to the increased use of smartphones for learning purposes. Additionally, most of the ASEAN countries have access to high speed internet connections. This further facilitates the ease of using smartphones for education and learning purposes. As a result, the desktop/mobile-based segment is the largest segment in terms of delivery model. Application of virtual reality in classrooms and the use of smart tools for learning are contributing towards the growth of the simulation-based and classroom-based delivery models. However, high initial costs and maintenance costs are hindering the growth of these segments.
On the basis of end-use, the ASEAN smart education and learning market has been segmented into higher education, transnational education, technical vocation & technical education (TVET), language training (English), early childcare & pre-school, continual professional development, and qualifications, assessment & standards. Owing to the wide scale popularity of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) for their diverse courses that are offered by various international universities, transnational education is one of the fastest growing segments in terms of end-use. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for English language learning courses to increase one’s employability as English is the official language of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC).
ASEAN Smart Education and Learning Market: Geographical Dynamics
In terms of country, the ASEAN smart education region has been divided into Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Rest of ASEAN countries (Cambodia, Laos, Burma & Brunei). Of these, Malaysia has a huge demand for English language learning courses and higher education courses. It is the largest segment as of 2015 in the ASEAN smart education and learning market. Malaysia is followed by Indonesia in terms of revenue share as a result of the developed state of ICT infrastructure in the country and availability of high speed internet. Additionally, high rate of smartphone penetration and the launch of AEC are also contributing factors towards the growth of the smart education and learning market in these countries.
The report segments the ASEAN smart education and learning market on the basis of various delivery models such as classroom-based, desktop/ mobile-based and simulation-based. On the basis of end-use, the ASEAN smart education and learning market has been segmented into Higher Education, Transnational Education, TVET, Language Training (English), Early Childcare & Pre-School, Continual Professional Development, and Qualifications, Assessment & Standards.
The ASEAN smart education and learning market has been segmented as below:
The ASEAN Smart Education and Learning, By Delivery Model
- Classroom- Based
- Desktop/Mobile-Based
- Simulation-Based
The ASEAN Smart Education and Learning Analysis, By End-use
- Higher Education
- Transnational Education
- TVET
- Language Training
- Early Childcare & Pre-School
- Continual Professional Development
- Qualifications, Assessment & Standards
The ASEAN Smart Education and Learning Analysis, By Country
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Indonesia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Rest of ASEAN (Cambodia, Laos, Burma & Brunei)
The report addresses the following doubts related to the Smart Education and Learning market:
- Which company in the Smart Education and Learning market is leading in terms of innovation?
- The demand from which end-user is expected to drive the growth of the Smart Education and Learning market?
- What are the growth opportunities for market players in the developing regions?
- What are the various distribution channels adopted by market players in the Smart Education and Learning market?
- How are emerging market players establishing their presence in the current market landscape?
