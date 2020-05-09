Supply Shortages Prevail During Covid-19 Outbreak, Restricting Growth of Automotive Glass Market

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Automotive Glass market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Automotive Glass market.

The report on the global Automotive Glass market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Automotive Glass market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Automotive Glass market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Automotive Glass market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Automotive Glass market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Automotive Glass market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Automotive Glass Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Automotive Glass market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Automotive Glass market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

market taxonomy, and research scope of the automotive glass market.

Automotive Glass Market: Background

The market background section of the global automotive glass market report includes macroeconomic factors, value chain analysis, drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities, along with forecast factors affecting the growth of the automotive glass market.

Automotive Glass Market: Segmentation

Application Glass Type Sales Channel Vehicle Type Region Windshields

Back Glass

Door Glass

Quarter Glass

Vent Glass

Moon/Sunroofs Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Original Equipment Suppliers (OES)

Independent Aftermarket Passenger Vehicles Compact Mid-Size Luxury SUV

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Electric Vehicles BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles) HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicles) PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles)

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Automotive Glass Market: Forecast

The market forecast section provides a pricing analysis of the automotive glass market on the basis of regional fronts by application, wherein, weighted average price has been computed to arrive at global average prices. This section also covers global market analysis on the basis of different segments, along with regional segmental analysis in terms of volume and value, Y-o-Y growth, market attractiveness index, and market share.

Automotive Glass Market: Emerging Countries Analysis

This section covers the automotive glass market analysis for the key emerging countries that are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for automotive glass manufacturers around the world.

Automotive Glass Market: Competition Analysis

In the final section of the report, a detailed competition analysis has been done with market share analysis pertaining to the automotive glass market, and performance of manufacturers by a tier-down structure of the global automotive glass market. The section also covers the detailed company profiles of key players in the automotive glass market. Examples of some of the key competitors in the automotive glass market are AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Saint-Gobain S.A., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., Magna International Inc., Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., Glas Trösch Holding AG, Corning, and CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD., among others.

Research Methodology

The first stage of the automotive glass market research entailed the formulation of an initial hypothesis, which was considered from primary as well as secondary approaches. To analyse the automotive glass market share and competition analysis, we tracked key developments in the automotive glass market, such as collaborations, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, new orders, product launches, and awards and recognition for companies operating in the market. Competition benchmarking has been provided for the top 5 competitors with respect to the sales performance of automotive glass.

