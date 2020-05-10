A2P SMS Market to Surge During Coronavirus Outbreak, Spurred by Demand for abc
Analysis of the Global A2P SMS Market
The recent market study suggests that the global A2P SMS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.
The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the A2P SMS market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global A2P SMS market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vital data enclosed in the report:
- Product development and innovations relevant to the A2P SMS market
- Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the A2P SMS market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment
- Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape
- Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the A2P SMS market
- Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the A2P SMS market
Segmentation Analysis of the A2P SMS Market
The A2P SMS market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.
The A2P SMS market report evaluates how the A2P SMS is being utilized by various end-users.
By Region
The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the A2P SMS market in different regions including:
Competitive Dynamics
The report also highlights the competition matrix of the A2P SMS market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market position, key recent developments, and segment growth. The report also provides recommendations for various new entrants, small and medium and large market players in the global A2P SMS market.
Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies deployed by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the historical years, and their relevant business segment revenue. The key players profiled in this report include, Syniverse Technologies, LLC, AMD Telecom S.A., Fortytwo Telecom AB., CLX Communications AB, Ogangi Corporation, Silverstreet BV, Tanla Solutions Ltd., Symsoft AB, Cybercomm, Infobip Ltd, Route Mobile Limited, Angkor Data Communication Group Co., Ltd., tyntec, nexmo and DIMOCO.
The Global A2P SMS market has been segmented as follows:
A2P SMS Market: By Application
- Pushed Content Services
- Customer Relationship Management Services
- Promotional campaigns
- Interactive Services
- Inquiry Related Services
A2P SMS Market: By End-use Industry
- Retail
- BFSI
- Travel and Transport
- Healthcare and Hospitality
- Entertainment (Gaming) and Media
- Others
A2P SMS Market: By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of MEA
- South America (SA)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of SA
Questions Related to the A2P SMS Market Catered to in the Report:
- Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size?
- Who are the most-established players in the global A2P SMS market landscape?
- What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the A2P SMS market?
- What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?
