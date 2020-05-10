Accelerating Demand for Teleradiology Services to Impel Market Revenue Through COVID-19 Pandemic

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Teleradiology Services market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Teleradiology Services market.

The report on the global Teleradiology Services market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Teleradiology Services market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Teleradiology Services market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Teleradiology Services market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Teleradiology Services market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Teleradiology Services market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Teleradiology Services market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Teleradiology Services market

Recent advancements in the Teleradiology Services market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Teleradiology Services market

Teleradiology Services Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Teleradiology Services market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Teleradiology Services market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

global demand for teleradiology services.

However, high cost of technology and services, image transmission issues, dearth of trained radiologists and technicians, and a low awareness in emerging economies is likely to pose major challenges for the growth of the global teleradiology services market.

Certified Reporting Services Process segment likely to dominate the global teleradiology services market through 2026

The Certified Reporting Services Process segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2015 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The Preliminary Reporting segment is anticipated to be the second most lucrative segment in the global teleradiology services market.

Emergency Nighthawk service type segment expected to dominate the global teleradiology services market in revenue terms

The Emergency Nighthawk segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The Day Time Coverage segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the global teleradiology services market.

Computerised Tomography (CT) Scans modality segment to retain its dominance between 2016 and 2026

The CT Scans segment dominated the global teleradiology services market in 2015 and is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The X-Ray Scans segment is expected to be the second most lucrative market segment.

Hospital Pharmacies end user segment anticipated to be the most attractive segment in the global teleradiology services market

The Hospital Pharmacies segment currently accounts for the highest revenue share in the global teleradiology services market due to an increasing usage of teleradiology services in hospital ICU and CCU. The Clinics segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the global teleradiology services market.

U.S most attractive regional market for teleradiology services

U.S. dominated the global teleradiology services market in terms of revenue in 2015 and is likely to emerge as the most attractive regional market. The EU5 region is projected to be the second most lucrative regional market.

The global teleradiology services market is consolidated with key players occupying a major market share

The global teleradiology services market is largely consolidated, with top players accounting for a major market value share in 2015. Some of the leading companies operating in the global teleradiology services market are Teleradiology Solutions, Argus Radiology, SRL Diagnostics, USARAD Holdings Inc., Vital Radiology Services, Teleradiology Providers, Telemedicine Clinic, TeleDiagnosys Services Pvt. Ltd, Imaging Advantage, Foundation Radiology Group, Direct Radiology, Imaging On Call LLC, ONRAD Inc., Rays (Envision Healthcare Company), StatRad LLC, ARIS Radiology, NightShift Radiology, Mednax Inc., Alta Vista TeleRadiology, and Quality Nighthawk. These established players are focussed on strategic moves such as new product launches, increasing their distribution channels, and getting into partnerships and agreements with hospitals and specialty clinics to increase the brand awareness of their product.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Teleradiology Services market: