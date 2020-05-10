COVID-19 Forecast: Ongoing Pandemic to Impact Sales of Acrylates Product through Second Quarter
A recent market study on the global Acrylates market reveals that the global Acrylates market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Acrylates market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Acrylates market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Acrylates market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Acrylates market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- What are the factors that could impede the growth of the Acrylates market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Acrylates market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Acrylates Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Acrylates market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Acrylates market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Acrylates market
The presented report segregates the Acrylates market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Acrylates market.
Segmentation of the Acrylates market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Acrylates market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Acrylates market report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Arkema S.A
Asahi Kasei Corporation
BASF SE
DIC Corporation
E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
Kaneka Corporation (Japan)
Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)
Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Lucite International (UK)
Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong Co., Ltd. (China)
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)
Anderson Development Company, Inc. (US)
Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Plaskolite, Inc. (US)
PPG Industries, Inc. (US)
Reichhold, Inc. (US)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Butyl Acrylate
Ethyl Acrylate
Methyl Acrylate
2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate
Segment by Application
Adhesives
Chemical Intermediates
Coatings
Leather
Plasticizers
Plastics
Textiles
Water Treatment
