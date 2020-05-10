COVID-19 impact: Pulse Based Protein Market Size, Production, Consumption, Export and Import, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Types and Applications, Forecast to 2018 – 2028
New Study on the Global Pulse Based Protein Market by PMR
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Pulse Based Protein market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Pulse Based Protein market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Pulse Based Protein market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
As per the report, the global Pulse Based Protein market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Pulse Based Protein , surge in research and development and more.
The global pulse based protein market is competitive. Some of the key players in global pulse based protein market are, Ingredion Inc., Cargill Inc., NOW Health Group, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Food, Axiom Foods Inc., Kerry Inc., MORRE-TEC Industries, Farbest Brands, AGT Foods and Ingredients, Sunfed.
Opportunities for Market Participants:
The growing application of pulse based protein has opened a number of opportunities for market participants. The increasing “move to organic” has opened an opportunity for the market participants to launch organic pulse based protein product and increase their market presence. There is a growing demand for pulse based proteins from food and beverage industries, introduction of innovative products like clean flavor pulse based protein in order to formulate recipes without having a compromise on the taste of final products. The rising demand for meat alternative and popularity of products like plant based meat products have created a need for customized pulse based protein products. There is a rising preference for purchasing products via e-commerce portals, introduction and advertisement of pulse based protein products via e-commerce portals can help to rapidly increase market penetration.
Global Pulse Based Protein Market: Regional Outlook
Europe is expected to dominate the global pulse based protein market followed by North America during the forecast period, owing to high consumption of pulse based protein products and increased demand for food products with high protein label. Asia Pacific is supposed to be the fastest growing market for pulse based protein owing to an increase in demand for nutritional food as well as lower prices of pulse based protein.
The market report addresses the following queries related to the Pulse Based Protein market:
- What is the estimated value of the global Pulse Based Protein market in 2020?
- Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Pulse Based Protein market after the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Pulse Based Protein market in the upcoming years?
- Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Pulse Based Protein market?
- What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Pulse Based Protein market?
