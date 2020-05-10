COVID-19 Impact: Temporary Surge in Sales of Manual Valve Product Observed amid Panic Buying by Consumers
The global Manual Valve market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Manual Valve market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Manual Valve market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Manual Valve market. The Manual Valve market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Johnson Controls
Emerson
Flowserve
Kitz Group
Cameron
IMI
Crane Company
Metso
Circor Energy
KSB Group
Pentair
Watts
Velan
SWI Valve
Neway
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Gate Valves
Control Valves
Ball Valves
Butterfly Valve
Segment by Application
Oil&Gas or Energy Industry
Water Treatment Industry
Chemical Industry
Steel Industry
Other Industrial
