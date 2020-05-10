COVID-19 Impact: Temporary Surge in Sales of Sharing Economy Product Observed amid Panic Buying by Consumers
The global Sharing Economy market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Sharing Economy market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Sharing Economy market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Sharing Economy market. The Sharing Economy market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
The key players covered in this study
Airbnb
Uber
Lyft
Lime
JustPark
Zipcar
Spotahome
Stashbee
Hubble
Fon
Omni
Fiverr
Snap
Couchsurfing
BlaBlaCar
Silvernest
BHU Technology
Didi Global
VaShare
Steam
Eatwith
Prosper
E-stronger
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Shared Transportation
Shared Space
Sharing Financial
Sharing Food
Shared Health Care
Shared Knowledge Education
Shared Task Service
Shared Items
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Traffic
Electronic
Accommodation
Food and Beverage
Tourism
Education
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report
The Sharing Economy market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Historical and future growth of the global Sharing Economy market.
- Segmentation of the Sharing Economy market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.
- Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Sharing Economy market players.
The Sharing Economy market research addresses critical questions, such as
- Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029?
- How are the consumers using Sharing Economy for various purposes?
- Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Sharing Economy ?
- At what rate has the global Sharing Economy market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
- In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?
The global Sharing Economy market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments.
