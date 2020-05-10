COVID-19 Shatters Anthocyanin Market as Key Players Forced to Halt Their Operations
The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Anthocyanin market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Anthocyanin market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Anthocyanin market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.
According to the report, the Anthocyanin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Anthocyanin market landscape amidst the global pandemic.
Although the market for anthocyanin is witnessing steady growth in the developed and developing regions, the underdeveloped nations are on the back foot. This is primarily due to the low awareness about the benefits offered by the consumption of anthocyanin among the consumers. Consumers residing in the underdeveloped countries are less exposed to the benefits that are offered from consuming anthocyanin rich food and beverages.
However, these countries have a significant potential for the growth of the anthocyanin market. Increasing market penetration by the major companies operating in the field of food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and personal care industries among others would ensure the steady growth of the anthocyanin industry.
In order to get a better understanding of the anthocyanin market, a key trends analysis has been included for all the segments. In addition, the key players in the market have also been profiled in terms of their financial overview, product segments, recent developments and business strategies adopted by them.
The leading players in the market include Archer Daniels Midlands Co (Illinois, Chicago), Naturex S.A. (Avignon, France), Symrise A.G. (Holzminden, Germany), CHR Hansen A/S (Denmark, Europe), Sensient Technologies Corp (Wisconsin, U.S.), D.D. Williamson and Co. Inc.(Kentucky, U.S.), Kalsec Inc.(Michigan, U.S.), FMC Corporation (Pennsylvania, U.S), Synthite Industries (Kerala, India) and GNT Group (Aschen, Germany) among others.
Global Anthocyanin market can be segmented as follows;-
Global Anthocyanin Market, by Type
- Cyanidin
- Delphinidin
- Pelargonidin
- Peonidin
- Petunidin
- Malvidin
Global Anthocyanin Market, by End Use
- Food & Beverage Industry
- Bakery & Confectionary
- Dairy Products
- Beverages
- Soup, Sauces & Spreads
- Others
- Nutraceutical Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry
- Animal Feed
Global Anthocyanin Market, by Source
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Flowers
- Legumes & Cereal
Global Anthocyanin Market, by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific excluding Japan
- Latin America
- Oceania
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
