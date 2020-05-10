Diamond and Gemstone (product) Production Hindered by Difficulties in Raw Material Procurement by Prominent Manufacturers amid COVID-53

“

The report on the Diamond and Gemstone market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Diamond and Gemstone market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Diamond and Gemstone market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Diamond and Gemstone market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

Diamond and Gemstone market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Diamond and Gemstone market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cartier

Harry Winston

Tiffany

De Beers

Vab Cleef & Arpels

Graff

Hearts On Fire

Chow Tai Fook

TSL

Chow Sang Sang

Luk Fook Jewellery

Canary

Lee Hwa

Take Jewelry

Soo Kee

De Gem

Poh Kong Holding Bhd

Tomei Group

Habib Jewels

Jinghua Diamond

Sophia

Tasaki

Jubilee Diamond

Lee Seng Jewelry

OM Diamond

CITIGEMS

Lovis

Kim Keat

Gilbert

Golden Dew

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Diamond

Sapphires

Rubies

Emerald

Other

Segment by Application

Collections

Wedding

Festive Blessing

Fashion

Other

