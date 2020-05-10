Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chip Scale Packaged (CSP) LEDs market.

Global Chip Scale Packaged (CSP) LEDs Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Traditional LEDs usually undergo from the chip/die manufacturing to packaging processes where the die would be attached to an interposer such as a ceramic substrate, yielding a packaged LED or what is commonly referred to as an LED package. In the case of CSP LED, separate steps of having manufactured chips going through a packaging line are eliminated because at the die-level itself the chips are singulated and coated with phosphor. Solder or bond pads are installed at the wafer level just after the epitaxial stage of manufacturing using semiconductor etching and metallization techniques.

As fully functional LED packages that are equal to or slightly larger than the size of a die, CSPs are increasingly being implemented in lighting designs.

The global Chip Scale Packaged (CSP) LEDs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chip Scale Packaged (CSP) LEDs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chip Scale Packaged (CSP) LEDs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lumileds

OSRAM

Samsung

Seoul Semiconductor

LG Innotek

Cree

Genesis Photonics

Nichia

EPISTAR

Lumens

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low & Mid-Power

High-Power

Segment by Application

Backlighting Unit (BLU)

General Lighting

Flash Lighting

Automotive

Others

