Global Cumene Hydroperoxide Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Cumene Hydroperoxide is a peroxol that is cumene in which the alpha-hydrogen is replaced by a hydroperoxy group. Cumene Hydroperoxide is a comparatively stable organic peroxide. Cumene Hydroperoxide upon decomposition gives acetophenone, cumyl alcohol and methylstyrene. Pure Cumene Hydroperoxide can be stored at room temperature. However, the risk of an explosion and uncontrolled reaction is high.

The demand for phenol is increasing across the globe due to an increase in the use of products which are manufactured from the derivates of phenol, such as Bisphenol-A. It is slated that an increase in the consumption of phenol, which are mainly produced by the decomposition of Cumene Hydroperoxide, in turn, will gear up the consumption of Cumene Hydroperoxide during the forecasted period.

This report focuses on Cumene Hydroperoxide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cumene Hydroperoxide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Monomer-Polymer & Dajac Labs

Alfa Aesar

Merck

Tokyo Chemical Industry(TCI)

Weifang Richem International

Finetech Industry

Yacoo

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Epoxy Resin Curing

Organic Synthesis

Segment by Application

Plastic Industry

Hospitals

Biological Companies

Others

