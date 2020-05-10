Global Glass Battery Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glass Battery market.

A glass battery is a type of solid state battery which essentially uses a glass electrolyte and sodium or lithium metal electrodes.

Glass batteries are a low-cost battery. They are non-combustible and have long battery life with high volumetric energy density along with fast rates of charge and discharge. As compared to lithium-ion battery, sodium and lithium glass batteries have three times the energy storage capacity.

Increasing demand for batteries that have high energy density and longer cycles as well as fast charging capacity is anticipated to be the major factor expected to drive the growth of glass battery market over the forecast period.

United States will be closely followed by Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Both of these markets are projected to witness immense growth in the glass battery market due to growing demand for glass batteries from electric car manufacturers.

The global Glass Battery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glass Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Johnson Controls

Tesla

DNK Power

PolyPlus

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sodium Based Glass Battery

Lithium Based Glass Battery

Segment by Application

Electric Cars

Handheld Mobile Device

Energy Storage Device

