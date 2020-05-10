Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hall-Effect Current Sensor market.

Hall-Effect Current Sensor based on the principle of magnetic balance hall, passes into current Ic from the control current end of hall element, and applies magnetic field with magnetic field intensity B to the normal direction of hall element plane

The open-loop current sensor is expected to hold a larger share of the overall Hall-Effect current sensor market owing to its applications in the automotive industry for current control, protection of devices from overcurrent, and power management applications including control of motor drives, converter control, overcurrent protection, and battery management.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS

Asahi Kasei Microdevices

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

STMICROELECTRONICS

LEM HOLDING

KOHSHIN ELECTRIC

MELEXIS NV

TDK

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Linear (Analogous) Electroflu Detector

Threshold (Digital) Electroflu Detector

Segment by Application

Industrial Automation

Home Appliance

Medical

Public Utilities

The Railway

Communication

Aerospace

Other

