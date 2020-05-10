Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Motion Sensor for Wearables market.

Global Motion Sensor for Wearables Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Wearable sensors facilitate long-term physiological monitoring which is critical for treatment of different chronic disorders and mental health issues such as diabetes, depression, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and anxiety. It is a vital components of wearable technology that are embedded in smart wearable devices to monitor numerous parameters such as blood pressure, speed, temperature, and muscle activity.

Wearable sensors make sure that the data is monitored and stored for the better understanding of physical health and fitness. Recently, these sensors became increasingly accepted attributed to the growing demand for smart wearable technology based devices across the globe. They are used in different applications areas such as access control, fitness wearable and medical based wearable among others.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch Sensortec

Freescale Semiconductor

InvenSense

Kionix

MEMSIC

STMicroelectronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Segment by Application

Smart watches

Smart bands

Smart clothing

Smart glasses

