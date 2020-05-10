Global Seamless Pipes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Seamless Pipes market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Seamless Pipes Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Seamless Pipes market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Seamless Pipes market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Seamless Pipes market.”

In Seamless pipe, there are no welding or joints and is manufactured from solid round billets.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for seamless pipes in 2017. China and Japan are the major countries in the seamless pipes market in the region. The growth of the Asia Pacific market can be attributed to the increasing investments in the infrastructure & construction end-use industry.

The global Seamless Pipes market is valued at 150 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Seamless Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Seamless Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Arcelormittal

JFE

Tenaris

Sandvik

Vallourec

United States Steel

PAO TMK

PJSC Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant

Jindal Saw

Indian Seamless Metal Tubes

Evraz

Tianjin Pipe

Umw

Seeberger

Wheatland Tube

United Seamless Tubulaar

Shalco Industries

Zaffertec

Ipp Europe

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Hot Finished Seamless Pipes

Cold Finished Seamless Pipes

By Materials

Steel & Alloys

Copper & Alloys

Nickel & Alloys

Others

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Infrastructure & Construction

Power Generation

Automotive

Engineering

Others

