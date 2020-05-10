Global Seamless Pipes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
In Seamless pipe, there are no welding or joints and is manufactured from solid round billets.
The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for seamless pipes in 2017. China and Japan are the major countries in the seamless pipes market in the region. The growth of the Asia Pacific market can be attributed to the increasing investments in the infrastructure & construction end-use industry.
The global Seamless Pipes market is valued at 150 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Seamless Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Seamless Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Arcelormittal
JFE
Tenaris
Sandvik
Vallourec
United States Steel
PAO TMK
PJSC Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
Jindal Saw
Indian Seamless Metal Tubes
Evraz
Tianjin Pipe
Umw
Seeberger
Wheatland Tube
United Seamless Tubulaar
Shalco Industries
Zaffertec
Ipp Europe
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Type
Hot Finished Seamless Pipes
Cold Finished Seamless Pipes
By Materials
Steel & Alloys
Copper & Alloys
Nickel & Alloys
Others
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Infrastructure & Construction
Power Generation
Automotive
Engineering
Others
Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Seamless Pipes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
