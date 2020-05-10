Global Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market market.

Global Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market: Overview

Software-defined data center (SDDC) is a data storage facility in which all elements of the infrastructure such as networking, storage, CPU, and security are virtualized and delivered as a service.

Global Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market: Dynamics

Rising adoption of advanced data center management software across various organizations and increasing data center ability to centrally manage the entire data are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, increasing demand for big data and cost-effective technical solutions among various industries, such as BFSI, retail, telecom & IT, and healthcare are some other factors expected to further fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, technological advancements and innovative product launches by manufacturers across various countries are expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, data security threat is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, technological issues such as outdating is another factor expected to hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing technological advancements and innovative product and service launches are expected to support growth of the target market and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Increasing data center traffic and rising demand for dynamic connectivity are some factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for target market over the forecast period.

Global Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market: Segment Analysis

Among the network solution segments, the software-defined storage (SDS) segment is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for big data in telecom & IT industry.

Among the services segments, the integration, deployment & migration service segment is expected to dominate in the target market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Among the industry vertical segments, the telecom & IT followed by government and BFSI industry vertical segments are expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to rising preference towards big data and increasing demand for software-based data storage and services.

Global Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global software-defined data center over the forecast period, owing to presence of key players operating in this market, technological advancements, and rising investments for adoption of SDDC solutions in various countries in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to technological developments and rising adoption of new technology across various countries in this region.

Global Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by network solution:

Software-defined compute (SDC)

Software-defined networking (SDN)

Software-defined storage (SDS)

Segmentation by services:

Consulting & Assessment Services

Integration, Deployment, and Migration Service

Managed Services

Segmentation by industry vertical:

Telecom & IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government and BFSI

Manufacturing

Others (Education & media & entertainment, utilities, transportation)

