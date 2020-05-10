Global Solar Power Equipment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Solar Power Equipment Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Solar Power Equipment Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global solar power equipment market report has been segmented on the basis of equipment type, application, and region.

Global Solar Power Equipment Market: Overview

Solar power equipment refers to the devices and components that are used to harness and store energy from the sunlight. Solar power equipment are mounted on rooftop or ground to harness the solar energy and convert it into electricity for further use by utility, industrial, residential or commercial sector.

Global Solar Power Equipment Market: Dynamics:

Increasing adoption and installation of solar panels in the residential and non-residential area is one of the major factor expected to propel demand for solar power equipment. In addition, increasing emphasis on use of green and environment-friendly energy along with rising affordability of energy storage devices are some factors expected to propel growth of the global solar power equipment market. Stringent environment rules and regulations, favorable government initiatives regarding adoption and installation of renewable energy sources along with technological advancement are some of the other factors projected to increase number of solar panel installations over the forecast period.

A recent trend observed in the target market is major players are taking new solar power projects to boost growth of target market. In March 2018, For instance, India-based Vikram Solar Limited commissioned a 350 kW solar power project at Gun and Shell Factory (GSF) in Kolkata via rooftop installations.

According to the report published by the International Energy Agency (IEA), solar energy is the fastest source of new energy all across the globe.

Global Solar Power Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

Among the equipment type segments, the solar panels segment is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the utility segment is estimated to be the most lucrative segment over the forecast.

Global Solar Power Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit significant growth rate over the next 10 years. This is attributed to increasing installation of solar systems, government initiatives for upgradation and maximum usage of renewable energy along with policies such as feed-in-tariff especially in countries such as China and India. In addition, rising awareness among people regarding the benefits of solar energy is further complimenting the solar power equipment market growth. Moreover, rising demand for clean or renewable energy, rapid urbanization, industrialization, and economic growth are some factors expected to support solar power equipment market growth in the region.

According to a report published by National Development & Reform Commission in China along with the National Energy Administration (NDRC and NEA) planned to add 68 GW of solar by the end of 2020. In addition, China plans to invest around US$ 364 Bn for renewable power generation by 2020.

Markets in North America and Europe are expected to register significant growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing investments along with increasing energy consumption are some factors expected to fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period. Moreover, the market in Middle East & Africa is projected to register substantial growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Solar Power Equipment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Equipment Type:

Solar Panels

Mounting, Racking & Tracking System

Storage Systems

Inverters

Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Non-residential

Utility

