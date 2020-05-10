Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market.

The solid-state and other energy-efficient lighting forms are used To resolve the problem of expanding crisis of energy and its increasing consumption, that results in the depletion of the fossil fuels and increase the pollution.Solid-state lighting refers to a type of lighting that uses semiconductor light-emitting diodes (LEDs), organic light-emitting diodes (OLED), or polymer light-emitting diodes (PLED) as sources of illumination rather than electrical filaments, plasma (used in arc lamps such as fluorescent lamps), or gas.

The global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Phillips Lighting Holding

OSRAM Licht

Cooper Industries

Dialight

Samsung

General Electric

Cree

Virtual Extension

Zumtobel Group

Sharp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid-State Lighting

Hid Lighting

Plasma And Induction Lighting

Fluorescent Lighting

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial Lighting

Commercial Lighting

Residential Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Others

