Global Sound Sensor Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Sound Sensor Market is projected to register CAGR of XX% in the next 10 years. The global sound sensor market report has been segmented on the basis of type, specification, application, and region.

Sound Sensor: Product Overview

Sound sensor is a device that has ability to function similar to our ears. Sound sensor can convert air pressure variations due to sound into the electrical current and can detect sound intensity of the environment. Sound sensors are mainly used for crucial work such as home an office security systems, industrial automation systems, smartphones, robotics, spy circuits, etc.

Market Drivers, Trends, and Opportunities

Increasing demand for high performance and reliable sensors for application in various end-use industries such as healthcare, consumer electronics, aerospace, and defense, among others is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global sound sensor market. Rapidly growing automation industry and increasing adoption of sound sensors for manufacturing new-tech systems such as ADAS is another factor driving growth of the target market.

Rising trend of industrial automation and adoption of robotics for various purposes in manufacturing, stock or other units is also expected to support growth of the target market to a significant extent.

Advancements and integration of wireless technology in telecommunication and information technology (Telcom & IT) industry is projected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in the market in the near future.

Segment Analysis

By Type:

Among the type segments, the surface acoustic wave (SAW) sensor type segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global market. Installation of sound sensors in hydrant software helps in detecting if there is any leakage in water pipes. This can prevent major pipeline ruptures, avoid wastage of water and demolition of public property. Higher demand for surface acoustic wave sensors for various purposes is expected to propel growth of the segment in the global sound sensor market.

By Specification:

Among the specification segments, the high-frequency detection (>20,000 Hz) segment is projected to account higher revenue share as compared to that of the low-frequency detection (<20,000 Hz) segment. Advent of advanced technologies such as autonomous vehicle systems, industrial automation or industry 4.0, advanced driver assistance systems, and next-generation smartphones with fingerprint scanning is expected to result in higher adoption of high-frequency detection sensors in the near future.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the automotive segment is estimated to account for major share in terms of revenue contribution in the global market, followed by consumer electronics segment. High adoption rate of sound sensors in the automotive industry for various applications such as autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, and automatic parking systems is projected to drive the automotive segment growth.

Regional Analysis

The North America sound sensor market is expected to account for major revenue share and register the highest growth rate over the next 10 years owing to the early and high adoption of new technologies in countries in the region. Increasing industry automation, smart homes, and advanced car systems are expected to result in high demand for sound sensors in the region and drive growth of the North America market. Increasing investments by government in the aerospace and defense sector in order to stay ahead and protect the territory is also expected to drive growth of the target market in the region. The Europe market is expected to account for second-largest revenue share in the global market, followed by the Asia Pacific market.

The Asia Pacific sound sensor market is projected to register significant growth rate over the forecast period in the global sound sensor market, with major contributions by country markets such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea in the Asia Pacific market. Presence of well-established market players and increasing investments by government in healthcare sector in order to develop infrastructure in the countries in the Asia Pacific are factors expected to drive growth of the sound sensor market in the region. Rapidly growing consumer electronics sector in countries such as China in the region, coupled with high demand for sound sensors for production of electronic devices is expected to fuel growth of the market in the region.

Global Sound Sensor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor

Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor

Segmentation by Specification:

Low-Frequency Detection (<20,000 Hz) High-Frequency Detection (>20,000 Hz)

Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defence

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

