Global Stone Processing Machines Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Stone processing machinery is the machinery and tools needed in the process of stone processing and decoration. In addition, around the stone production process and related auxiliary processes, the machinery, spare parts, tools, auxiliary materials and instruments used by them constitute all the machinery of the entire stone production process.

Asia-Pacific is the largest Sales region of Stone Processing Machines, with a sales revenue market share nearly 42.84% in 2017, especially China and India. Japan is gradually being driven out of the market, mainly by import.

The global Stone Processing Machines market is valued at 1180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1180 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Stone Processing Machines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stone Processing Machines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Breton

SCM Group

Biesse Group

GMM

Thibaut

Pedrini

Park Industry

Simec

Ancora(Ceramica)

Bmr (Ceramica)

DONATONI MACCHINE

Comandulli

Prometec

Pellegrini Meccanica

Prussiani Engineering

Northwood

Baca Systems

BM

Gaspari Menotti

Burkhardt-Loffler-Kolb-C.M.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sawing Machines

Grinding and Polishing Machines

Shaped Processing Machines

Segment by Application

Natural Stone

Artificial Stone

