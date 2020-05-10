High Usage in School Bus Industry to Burgeon Sales of School Bus During Lockdown Period

Global School Bus Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global School Bus market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the School Bus market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the School Bus market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the School Bus market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the School Bus . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.

The report suggests that the global School Bus market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the School Bus market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the School Bus market over the considered assessment period.

Segmentation of the School Bus Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Collins Industries

Starcraft Bus

Trans Tech

IC Bus

Thomas Built Buses

Blue Bird Corporation

Girardin Minibus

Lion Bus

Mercedes-Benz

Volvo

Alexander Dennis

Scania

Iveco

Ford

Zhengzhou Yutong Group

FAW

Higer Bus

King Long

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Diesel Fuel

Alternative Fuel

Hybrid-electric

Battery-powered

Segment by Application

Education

Law Enforcement

Community Outreach

