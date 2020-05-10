Key Players of Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Devise Countermeasures (e.g.) for Combating Challenges Posed by COVID-19 Outbreak
A recent market study on the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market reveals that the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market is discussed in the presented study.
The Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market
The presented report segregates the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market.
Segmentation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market report.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market. Key players profiled in the report includeCisco Systems Inc., Octonion SA, Kaa IoT Technologies, LLC., NEC Corporation, Honeywell International, Novire Technologies, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., BICS SA/NV, Amazon Web Services, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, and PTC Inc.
The global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market is segmented as below:
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Software
- Traffic and Fleet Management
- Resource and Energy Monitoring
- Safety and Security
- Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Hardware
- RFID Tags
- Beacon
- Screen/Display
- Others (Camera, Networking Hardware)
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Organization Size
- Small-Mid-sized Organizations
- Large sized Organizations
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Application
- Fleet
- Warehouse
- Freight
- Yard/ Dock
Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
