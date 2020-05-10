Key Players of Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Devise Countermeasures (e.g.) for Combating Challenges Posed by COVID-19 Outbreak

A recent market study on the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market reveals that the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market is discussed in the presented study.

The Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market.

Segmentation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market report.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market. Key players profiled in the report includeCisco Systems Inc., Octonion SA, Kaa IoT Technologies, LLC., NEC Corporation, Honeywell International, Novire Technologies, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., BICS SA/NV, Amazon Web Services, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, and PTC Inc.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market is segmented as below:

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Software

Traffic and Fleet Management

Resource and Energy Monitoring

Safety and Security

Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Hardware

RFID Tags

Beacon

Screen/Display

Others (Camera, Networking Hardware)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Organization Size

Small-Mid-sized Organizations

Large sized Organizations

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Application

Fleet

Warehouse

Freight

Yard/ Dock

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



