Online Classified Market Size ,Analysis by Product Type, Segmentation based on Service 2018-2023

Online Classified Market Information Report: Information by revenue source (website classified, social media classified, search engine marketing), business model (horizontal model and vertical model), type (product classified, service classified)and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

The online classified advertising is a part of digital marketing that additionally permits end clients to communicate straightforwardly with the sponsors through digital marketing services, for example, mail, text, and others. Expanding computerized activities, for example, Digital India, in the developing economies has prompted the appropriation of business to business (B2B) and business to customer (B2C) business model.

Also, an expansion in the usage of smartphones and Internet infiltration have given people and endeavors a helpful stage to achieve their intended target audience. Online advertisement to a great extent utilized crosswise over industry verticals to give data and promote their products and services. Online advertisement is mostly brought out through web-based applications, mobile applications, search engine marketing (SEM), banners, social media platforms, and others. However, the market may be hindered due to the growing cases of fraudulent activities occurring in various sectors like real-estate, recruitment, automotive, and matrimony. The global online classified market is projected to grow at 20.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Market segmentation

The global online classified market has been classified on the basis of its business model, revenue source, type, and regional demand. Based on its revenue source, the market has been categorized into mobile classified, website classified, social media classified, banner classified and search engine marketing (SEM). The business model has been classified into the vertical model and horizontal model. On the basis of its type, the market is categorized into service classified, health classified and product classified.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global online classified market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Craigslist (US), Jualo (Malaysia), Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. (Singapore), Masig (Singapore), Microsoft Corporation (US), Facebook (US), Claseek Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Mitula Group (Spain), Mudah.my (US), among others are some of the major players in the global online classified market.

