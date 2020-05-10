Revenue Pool of Dengue Vaccine Market to Witness a Significant Uptick After the End of COVID-19 Crisis
Dengue Vaccine Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Dengue Vaccine Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Dengue Vaccine Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Dengue Vaccine by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Dengue Vaccine definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
COVID-19 Impact on Dengue Vaccine Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Dengue Vaccine market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Dengue Vaccine market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
Developing a vaccine that is effective in all age groups is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period
Of late dengue vaccine candidates, which are in the late stage of development, are showing better clinical benefits in all age groups and have better dosing pattern. For instance, Takeda’s – Tak-003 dengue vaccine candidate has demonstrated acceptable safety and efficacy in different population groups with two doses (three months apart) of vaccine. Currently Dengvaxia is recommended in three doses at 0, 6, 12 months. Development of dengue vaccine that is effective for infants and children is expected to reduce the dengue burden and thereby create demand in the global dengue vaccine market.
