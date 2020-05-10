Sales Prospects in Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market Will Remain Optimistic Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

A recent market study on the global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market reveals that the global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market is discussed in the presented study.

The Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Key Highlights of the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market

The presented report segregates the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market.

Segmentation of the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market report.

Market: Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) and ready –to-use supplementary food (RUSF), by End-user the market is segmented into UNICEF, WFP, NGOs and Others. According to the study conducted, the RUTF is dominant over RUSF due to being widely used for severe acute malnutrition. In end-user segment, UNICEF is anticipated to dominate over the forecast period as it being the largest humanitarian organization present globally.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights RUTF & RUSF demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the RUTF & RUSF ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global RUTF & RUSF market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global RUTF & RUSF market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are RUTF & RUSF’s key players of the global RUTF & RUSF market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the RUTF & RUSF space. Key players in the global RUTF & RUSF market includes GC Rieber Compact AS, Diva Nutritional Products, Edesia USA, Hilina, InnoFaso, Insta Products, Mana Nutritive Aid Products, Nutriset SAS, NutriVita Foods, Power Foods Tanzania, Tabatchnik Fine Foods, Kaira District Cooperative, 13.3.15. Meds & Food For Kids, Valid Nutrition, Nuflower Foods and Nutrition Pvt., and Samil Industrial Co.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global RUTF & RUSF market.

Global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market: By Product

RUTF Solid (Powder or Blends and Biscuits or Bar) Paste Drinkable

RUSF Solid Paste



Global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market: By End Users

UNICEF

WFP

NGOs

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

