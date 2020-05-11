Commercial Vehicle Engine Remanufacturing Market Size, Share, Key Players and Forecast Report by 2030

The commercial vehicle engine remanufacturing refers to the manufacturing process that includes product dismantling, replacing and restoring components, and testing of whole product and the individual parts to its original design specifications. The remanufacturer ensures that the performance is better or at least equal to previous component. Lower cost derived from recycling and warranty periods offered by the remanufacturers are among the key factors that are propelling the growth of the global commercial vehicle engine remanufacturing market in the forecast period (2020–2030).

Geographically, North America held the largest share in the commercial vehicle engine remanufacturing market in 2019. This is mainly attributed to large commercial vehicle penetration in the region. On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period since the vehicle life is considerably shorter in the region than other regions of the world. This creates challenges of dumping, scrap accumulation, and recycling. This will provide significant boost to the commercial vehicle engine remounting industry in the region.

Since the remanufacturing industry players source their majority of components form recycling, the developed products are a lot cheaper than the previous components, and are valuable for users. Apart from cost, these have lesser environment footprints, owing to reduced wastage, lesser energy consumption, and saving from mining of natural resources. Moreover, long warranties and extended service life with enhanced features also drive the growth of the commercial vehicle engine remanufacturing market.

Commercial Vehicle Engine Remanufacturing Market Size Breakdown by Segment

Based on Cylinder

4-Cylinder

6-Cylinder

8-Cylinder

Based on Manufacturer