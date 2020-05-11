Digital Logistics Market is Anticipated to Register a Significant CAGR over a Forecast Period 2016-2022

Logistics play a vital role in the supply chain management and helps in proficiently handling any business. Logistics is the process of management of things from the point of origin to the point of consumption of the customers. Changing dynamics and industrial demand for innovative solutions are increasing the market demand. Digital Logistics offers several advantages to the companies by providing enhanced efficiency, profitability, lowering the costs, customer-centric solutions, and improving the supply chain. Thus, different enterprises across the world are accepting these solutions to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Digital logistics use advanced technologies and communication to enhance supply chain and improve the supply chain integration by reducing the operating costs.

End-user/Technology

The end-user of this technology belongs to the government, aerospace, defense, automotive, oil & gas, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and others.

Market Dynamics

The global digital logistics market has been estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.90% for the next decade. Security, privacy, and lack of IT infrastructure restrain the adoption of digital logistics products. However, various prominent companies including IBM Corporation and others in the digital logistics domain are investing in their digital infrastructure significantly to overcome these challenges of the digital logistics market.

Market Segmentation

Digital logistics market can be segm, industries, systems, services, end-use industry, applications, and geography.

ystem, labor management, and transportation management. On the basis of the solution, the digital logistics market can be segmented into transportation management, warehouse management, and logistics networks.

Opportunities

Moreover, various companies have nowadays intended to significantly increase employee retention, and work productivity which is available through advanced labor management solutions.

Key Players

Some of the major key players covered in this report are:

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

DigiLogistics Technology Ltd.

UTi Worldwide Inc

SAP AG

Advantech Corp.

DSV

REICHHART Logistik Group

Digistics

Syntel Inc.

Speys Oy

JDA Software Group Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co.

