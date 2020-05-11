Global Barrier Resins Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Barrier Resins market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Barrier Resins market."

Barrier resins are a class of polymers that help to maintain the quality and flavor of food, enhance the shelf life of food products, and restrict the entry of gases such as carbon dioxide, oxygen, volatile flavor nitrogen and sulfur compounds, water vapor, and aromatic compounds in a wide range of applications such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, agriculture and a multitude of other sectors.

In 2018, the food & beverage application segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume, followed by the pharmaceutical & medical, cosmetics, agriculture, industrial, and other applications.

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) is currently the leading technology used in the global barrier resins market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

Dow Chemical

INEOS

Kuraray

Teijin DuPont Films

Asahi Kasei

ChangChun Group

INVISTA

KUREHA CORPORATION

LG Chem

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry

Valspar

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PVDC

EVOH

PEN

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Agriculture

Others

