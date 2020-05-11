Global Buprofezin Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Buprofezin market.

Buprofezin is replacing conventional broad-spectrum insecticides in many cropping systems around the world owing to activity against sucking pests and selectivity to almost all key beneficial insects.

Buprofezin is an insect growth regulator effective against insects that suck plant sap, such as whiteflies. It is a new generation insecticide, which provides stable control of Brown Plant Hopper (BPH), inhabiting chitin biosynthesis, and molting of nymphs.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agro-Star Biochemical

Bailing Agrochemical

Dow AgroSciences

JiangSu Sevencontinent Green Chemical

Kenvos

Nihon Nohyaku

Canary Agro Chemicals Private

Jiangsu Fengshan Group

Dalian Winyard Chemical

Zhejiang Longwan Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By pest

Planthoppers

Nephotettix & Nilaparvata & Thrips

Nilaparvata & Sogatella

Scales

Others

By formulation

Wettable Powder

Emulsifiable Concentrate

Water Dispersible Granules

Suspension Concentrate

Drift Less formulation

Others

Segment by Application

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

