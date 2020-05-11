Global Capillary Blood Collection Tubes Market Research Report 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Capillary Blood Collection Tubes market.

Blood Collection for sampling plays a vital role in the efficiency of patient treatment in hospitals, and diagnostic centers around the world. A blood sample collection procedure includes a chain of events, and every portion of this sequence is highly important to maintain high-quality clinical results. Earlier, capillary blood collection was specifically used to obtain blood from infants for genetic screening. However, capillary blood testing is also recommended for old age patients, burn victims, patients with damaged veins, patients with arms in casts, chemotherapy and obese patients.

Growing demand for diagnosis of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of diabetes, and increasing geriatric population are also fueling the market growth.

Capillary blood collection consists of a prepared test vessel (collection tubes) and a prepared plastic end-to-end collection capillary with a stopper. Capillary blood sampling is a medical procedure aimed at assisting in patient diagnosis, management and treatment, and is increasingly used worldwide, in part because of the increasing availability of point-of-care testing. It is also frequently used to obtain small blood volumes for laboratory testing because it minimizes pain.

Capillary blood collection is especially recommended in patients with fragile veins, young children, geriatric patients and in situations where only a small blood sample is required.

Venipuncture is painful. Its frightening. When performing research with or delivering healthcare to vulnerable patient populations, it can pose a significant impediment. Traditional blood draws are particularly unpleasant for children – pediatric patients cant fully understand whats going on. With elderly patients, the very ill, or those in low-resource regions, other difficulties can arise, such as the inability to make long-distance visits to clinics for blood draws.

The most vulnerable patient populations – elderly patients, children, those in low-resource regions, and others – tend to have the most significant difficulties with venipuncture. Working with capillary blood in these contexts can potentially make things easier. However, older methods of dried capillary blood collection, such as dried blood spot (DBS) cards and filter paper, suffer from limitations (most notably the hematocrit bias) cramping their ability to get specimens that can, in turn, generate high-quality data of the sort that is needed to better serve vulnerable populations in healthcare.

Capillary blood collection is a preferred modality for sampling blood, as it offers easy handling, along with light protected, tinted vessels for bilirubin analysis. In addition, capillary blood collection tubes are unbreakable, and the plastic capillary offers exact filling volume.

Currently, the global demand for Capillary Blood Collection Tubes exceeds 2 billion units. The global Capillary Blood Collection Tubes market is valued at USD 720 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 960 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.20% between 2019 and 2026. Key players operating in the global Capillary blood collection tube market are BD, Terumo, Greiner Bio-One, Sarstedt and among others. The global hospital market is highly fragmented in nature with more number of players. Local vendors are offering products with low cost trying to grab the market share. Key players are engaged in enhanced better and advanced products to attract a large number of customers and provide them with better quality products.

