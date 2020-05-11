Global Food Protein Ingredient Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Protein Ingredient market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Food Protein Ingredient market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Food Protein Ingredient market.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed.

Proteins are the building blocks of human body which are synthesized from amino acids and found mainly in hair, akin, bone, and tissues. These ingredients are devided in animal and plant-based additives.

Proteins are the power house of human body which helps to carry out normal body functions by establishing muscle strength and providing required energy. It helps the formation of hormones, new tissues, antibodies and enzymes, increasing usage in nutraceuticals and health supplements on account of high calorie intake to reduce risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, hormonal issues and heart disease may stimulate industry growth.

The global Food Protein Ingredient market is valued at 18400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 30900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Food Protein Ingredient volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Protein Ingredient market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont Solae

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Cargill

Bunge

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

CHS

The Scouler Company

Roquette

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

MGP Ingredients

Rousselot

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Animal Protein

Plant Protein

Segment by Application

Sports nutrition

Clinical Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Functional Food and Beverages

Fortified Food and Beverages

